STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Stockton.

Just before midnight Friday, Stockton Police were called to the 9000 block of Chianti Circle for a reported shooting.

They located a 27-year-old man who had been shot, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police arrested 24-year-old Marissa Flores for homicide. Detectives believe the shooting was domestic related.