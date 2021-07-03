SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tyson Foods, Inc. on Saturday issued a recall of nearly 8.5 million pounds of its frozen, fully cooked chicken due to concerns over possible exposure to listeria, a harmful bacteria.

The affected products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, at a company plant in Dexter, Missouri. The products were distributed to retailers and foodservice companies nationwide and in Puerto Rico, Tyson Foods said.

Tyson Foods said each package of the affected products will have the establishment code P-7089. In total, the company recalled 30 different ready-to-eat products, which can be viewed here. Any of these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, its Food Safety and Inspection Service learned on June 9 of two people who had become ill with listeriosis. The department said it found evidence linking the illnesses to pre-cooked chicken at Tyson Foods.

Further investigation identified three more illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5. During that investigation, the USDA said it collected two pre-cooked chicken samples from two establishments, including Tyson Foods, Inc.

The USDA said it is working to identify any more potential illnesses.

Symptoms of listeriosis are fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.