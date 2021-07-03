SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – People staying at the Hotel Becket in South Lake Tahoe have been allowed back into their rooms after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire outside.

Firefighters from the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Department were called to the hotel early Saturday morning where a van parked outside was on fire.

Flames threatened other vehicles, as well as the hotel, according to the fire department.

At one point, Lake Tahoe Boulevard between Park Avenue and just east of Pioneer Trail was closed. It has since reopened.