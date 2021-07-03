REDDING (AP) – Firefighters are battling home-destroying blazes in Northern California and national forest officials are warning Fourth of July visitors to be aware that untended campfires or even a misplaced spark could ignite new fires.

Authorities say a dragging trailer chain or hot car exhaust could set alight bone-dry brush and grass.

Hot metal from a car is suspected of sparking a fire near Mount Shasta that’s burned at least a dozen homes and other buildings. Two other large fires are burning in the same general area but firefighters are making progress surrounding them.

Forecasters say the weekend will bring more hot and dry weather so caution is crucial.

