SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Samantha Dacong, the Sacramento high school senior with terminal cancer who was raising money so that other people’s Make-A-Wish requests could be granted, has died.

Family told CBS Miami’s Frances Wang that Dacong passed away in the hospital Thursday night.

The 18-year-old was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2012. Make-A-Wish sent her to Disney World the year after – but ever since then, Sammie paid it forward by helping grant other people’s wishes.

I tried to find a way to rush back to see her, but it turned into days & she did not make it to the weekend. After bravely battling cancer again for the past 7 months, Sammie Dacong passed away in the hospital last night, with her family by her side. She was only 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/AAJf48txq0 — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) July 2, 2021

She beat cancer once, but Sammie was then diagnosed with a second type of cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma.

In May, Sammie’s doctors informed her that the cancer had spread to her brain and turned terminal.

Despite the prognosis, Sammie continued to raise money for Make-A-Wish – including one time in May where she raised more than $22,000 in just a day.

“I barely turned 18 and I already had to go through a lot of tough situations that children shouldn’t be dealing with,” Dacong said at the time. “But I told myself there are others out there that need it too. I want to spread that story, don’t worry you are not alone.”

In total, more than $130,000 has been raised for Make-A-Wish in Sammie’s name.

Anyone still wishing to donate can head to this link.