Johnnie's Jams Featuring Jonathan Meris and Bailee BakerIn today's edition of Johnnie's Jams, Director Jonathan Meris selects 4th of July party songs! As an added bonus, his old Teen's Tunes partner in crime, Bailee Baker, is in house playing as it is also her last day working for Good Day Sacramento. See if you know these jams and wish Bailee bye!

6 hours ago

Fourth of July Holiday TravelLocals are taking to the roads and air on this long weekend.

7 hours ago

Bye Bye, Bailee!!!One of our very best is leaving us! Our producer and part-time feature reporter Bailee Baker is moving on to new endeavors. Please join us and wish her the best of luck!

7 hours ago

Question of the DayWith Producer Bailee Baker leaving our station, today's QOTD is: "Cheers to _____"

7 hours ago

Free Yoga FridaysWe're in Davis where they're bring back Free Yoga Fridays! Get your yoga on, and get in shape while enjoying the outdoors, all for free! See how you can partake in this awesome experience!

8 hours ago