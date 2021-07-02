GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Officers arrested one person and are searching for another in connection to a vandalism spree that targeted businesses in downtown Grass Valley this week, police said on Friday.

Andrew Lindquist faces five counts of felony vandalism and various weapons charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said a second suspect – Nicholas Cleven – is still at large and asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the department.

Over a dozen spots were defaced with graffiti overnight Tuesday in the downtown core. Besides businesses, the vandals also defaced public artwork, and it all happened just as businesses prepared for a two-day celebration on Mill Street for the Fourth of July weekend.

Grass Valley police said Lindquist and Cleven were both caught on surveillance cameras belonging to local businesses and the city.

Lindquist was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, police said. Inside his vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun as well as markers and spray paint cans. During a search of Lindquist’s home, officers located additional spray paint and the shirt he was recorded wearing the night of the vandalism.

With the help of volunteers, the graffiti was removed by Wednesday.