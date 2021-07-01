SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Parents and students at a Sacramento school are now demanding a teacher be fired after she was recorded saying the n-word in the classroom.

In the recording obtained by CBS13, the teacher claimed the n-word is fine in casual conversations – but parents and students are furious.

“I know the F-word is something we hear constantly. It used to be a nasty ugly word. And now it’s like the word (n-word) which everybody says or (n-word), which used to be a horrible ugly word as well and it’s not anymore somehow,” the audio recording said.

Parents and teachers protested at Kit Carson International Academy Thursday afternoon demanding she is fired and banned from the district.

A former student of hers says it has been an ongoing issue.

“I was there once in 7th grade when I had her as a teacher. She said it and I felt very hurt,” the student said. “I think it’s time for a change and it’s time for this to end.”

The Sacramento City Unified School District said it is investigating the incident.