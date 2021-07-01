AUBURN (CBS13) — A Sacramento man stopped on suspicion of DUI also had 57 one-pound bags of marijuana in his vehicle, authorities say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the morning of June 9, they got a report of a possible drunk driver along Grass Valley Highway in Auburn. Witnesses reported seeing the driver swerving and nodding off in his car.

Deputies quickly got to the scene and pulled over the suspect. He was soon identified as 37-year-old Sacramento resident Matthew Salstone.

During the stop, deputies noticed three large bags full of marijuana in the front seat of Salstone’s car.

A search was then done and deputies ended up finding 57 one-pound bags of pot along with a box of plastic bags, a grocery bag full of cash, and a pill bottle with no prescription but containing Adderall.

Salstone was arrested and is now facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance as well as possession and transportation of marijuana for sale.