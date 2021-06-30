STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man was left without his car or his possessions after his car was stolen with him inside.

On Tuesday morning around 5 a.m., a man was sleeping in the back of his vehicle that was parked in the 2500 block of S. El Dorado Street when he was awakened to the sound of two people getting inside, say police.

When one of the suspects started driving away, the victim made his presence known. That’s when the suspect then stopped the car, pulled out a gun, and ordered the man to get out.

He told police that he tried to take his property but the suspects wouldn’t let him. They drove off in his vehicle.

Police have not identified the suspects or the vehicle that was stolen.