MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman suspected of an attempted home invasion at a rural home near Modesto was shot and killed by a resident, authorities say.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 8 p.m., a suspect had apparently tried to get into a property along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue by smashing a sliding glass door with a fire extinguisher.

Two women in their 80s were living in the home. The pair started calling their nearby neighbors for help – and also armed themselves, deputies say.

Investigators say the residents warned the intruder, but the woman kept trying to get into the home. She also reportedly threatened to kill the residents, deputies say.

At some point, one of the homeowners then fired a single shot at the suspect – hitting her in the torso. The now-mortally wounded suspect was then able to break into one of the cars in the garage, where she soon died.

No information about the suspect, other than that she was a woman, has been released. She was not known to the homeowners, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators note that early indications point to the shooting being an act of self-defense. The homeowners are cooperating with the investigation.