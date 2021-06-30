SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New efforts are underway to crack down on illegal fireworks. Sacramento County is now expanding technology that can detect the bangs and pops of illegal fireworks in real-time.

It’s based on a system originally installed to track gunfire.

It’s traditionally the busiest day of the year for firefighters and police. Last Fourth of July, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to more than 260 blazes and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department had hundreds of calls complaining about illegal fireworks.

“Certainly deputies will be dispatched to calls regarding fireworks.

This year, the sheriff’s department is using its ShotSpotter system to help track down the exact locations where firecrackers and bottle rockets are being used.

It is a great technology.

ShotSpotter is a network of acoustic sensors scattered across the county that can detect gunfire. The City of Sacramento has used it since 2015 and says it’s helped lead to hundreds of arrests and seized guns.

“When the sound comes in those microphones are able to triangulate that sound and pinpoint within 25 meters or 75 feet, and then we can dispatch a deputy directly to that location,”

Sheriff deputies are also now using it to separate the bangs of fireworks from what many people think are the sounds of gunshots.

“There is somebody from ShotSpotter listening to every shot that the microphones pick up and they’re able to differentiate between what is a firecracker or fireworks and gunshots. We get all of this information in less than 60 seconds.”

The technology is so successful, officials have installed it in new neighborhoods.

“We recently expanded that so now we are in North Sacramento as well as the central county around Fulton and Marconi area,”

These first responders are using high-tech tools to track illegal fireworks as they brace for a busy Fourth.

“If you think that there is an unsafe situation, call 9-1-1 right away,”

The sheriff’s department says it can also use its helicopter to pinpoint illegal fireworks use from a safe distance.