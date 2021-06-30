DIXON (CBS13) – Officers arrested a man in connection to a creepy exchange at the Dixon Charity Shop involving an 8-year-old girl, police confirmed to CBS13 on Wednesday.

Matthew Allen Brauer, 29, is now facing charges of misdemeanor nuisance after asking “how much for the little girl?” The question was aimed at the daughter of the shop’s owner, Samantha Porto.

Dixon police decided to take action after Brauer allegedly did it to another child that night, she said.

Porto said her daughter was sitting next to two of her employees when the man walked up to the door and also asked if that was the “little white girl kidnapping crew?”

The encounter was captured on surveillance video and Porto took a photo of the suspect as she went to confront him.

“I ran after him and gave him a few choice words and let him know ‘don’t come back near my daughter or my store,’” Porto said Tuesday.

Police said Brauer is from Modesto but is believed to be homeless.