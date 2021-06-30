MODESTO (CBS13) – Two children are recovering from burns and two adults are dead following a house fire in Modesto.

Confused and in disbelief, Luis Arteaga still can’t process his friend’s family becoming trapped inside their Modesto home after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

“I had to call to make sure. I tried calling him, but he didn’t answer, he couldn’t,” Arteaga said.

The Modesto Fire Department got reports of people trying to escape through a window at the family’s home on El Sereno Street. Though not confirmed, Abraham Juncos says one of his friend’s parents rushed back inside.

Investigators haven’t released details about two adults who died, but Juncos says one of the victims was his 18-year-old friend Marcos Garcia – who he says was known for detailing cars.

“I respect him a lot because he would work all the time, like every day,” Juncos said.

Ivan Garcia says he had just hung out with Marcos.

“Yesterday, he was right here cleaning cars and everything,” he said.

Two children believed to believe Garcia’s siblings were burned and rushed to the hospital.

As investigators now work to figure out what caused the family’s home to go up in flames, a small memorial began to grow at the park where the family was always seen including just yesterday.

“It’s crazy how things happen really quick,” a neighbor said.

People who knew the family say the mother was always at the park across the street selling snacks to people in the community.

Investigators say despite reports of popping sounds, fireworks were not involved. However, several rounds of ammunition were found at the home.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released by the coroner’s office.