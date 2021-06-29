CLARKSBURG (CBS13) – Songs of yesteryear have come back to back to life, courtesy of Richard Burt’s grandson, Jason.

“Just pushing this forward for him and his World War II bandmates and try to get them some recognition for things they did in the War and the professional careers that they didn’t have even though they were really talented,” Jason Burt said.

If Jason’s story sounds familiar, it should. We first told you about him finding the records last year — taking the vinyl records and creating a digital album.

He released the album on Veteran’s Day 2020. Now, the word’s getting around about his grandfather and his grandfather’s bandmates’ sweet sounds.

“Early on, I knew I wanted to have the USO involved, and it was a seamless transition to go in and [say]: ‘Hey we can donate a portion of the album sales and it would be like the World War II veterans working together with the USO 75 years later,’” Burt said.

After starting negotiations with USO in December 2020, the two put pen to paper in late June 2021, forming a deal to do just what Burt described.

“…Boost morale for service members who aren’t at home and away from family members. They have the same goals, so he would be very thrilled,” Burt said.

There’s another goal aside from raising green and building a lasting legacy with the great sound and grainy film. It’s also bringing home something gold that would mean mission accomplished.

“It’s the only known frontline band unit performing out where the war was actually happening. They made this out in a tent in Manila,” Burt said. “It’s historical. So, we’re going to be trying to get these World War II veterans a Best Historical Album GRAMMY.”

Burt is hoping to hit all the right notes when it comes to keeping the greatest generation’s legacy alive.

“And to put them back in the spotlight kind of in the twilight is going to be pretty exciting,” he said.

Burt tells us that there’s also consideration to put some of the album’s revenue towards local veteran groups and charities after this endeavor.

The Clarksburg Middle School teacher from West Sacramento said he thought about singing with a major record label originally, but he’ll stick with doing it independently.

Physical CDs will be available in mid-July.