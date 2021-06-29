Johnnie's Jams Featuring Bailee BakerA bittersweet moment for Johnnie's Jams today. Director Jonathan Meris dedicates this edition of Johnnie's Jams to Good Day's Producer/Booking Producer/Part-Time Feature Reporter-Bailee Baker, who is leaving our station. These songs describes Bailee or reminds Director Jonathan Meris of her. Good Luck Bailee!!!

Question of the DayCheck out today's QOTD! "What do complain about the most?"

Movie or Made Up?John Dabkovich is bring back "Movie or Made Up", where he reads a plot and you decide if it's from a Hallmark movie or made up! Check it out!

Cordova Community Pool is OPEN!The city of Rancho Cordova has a new community pool and it is now OPEN! See how you can go cool off at Rancho Cordova's new hotspot.

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show!

