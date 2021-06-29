SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian in South Sacramento has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Police tell CBS13 that around 4:15 p.m., a pedestrian was in the area of Fruitridge Road and South Watt Avenue when they were hit by a Scion sedan that left the roadway. The crash aftermath shows the sedan off the road and partially driven through a chainlink fence.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the police. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
No further information has been released by the police.