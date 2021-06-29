SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A cyclist was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the American River Parkway Tuesday.

Around 9:10 a.m., Sacramento police received word of a collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle along the path near the 1700 block of Tribute Road, they said in a statement. When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they found the bicyclist who was hit by the vehicle in critical condition. The bicyclist was then transported to the hospital.

The driver, an adult male, was contacted at the scene and showed signs of intoxication, say police.

The bicyclist was reportedly taking part in a group ride with the Sacramento Wheelmen club on the American River Bike Trail when the incident happened. Tom Adams was taking part in the ride at the time and told CBS13 that other club members jumped off the trail to avoid being hit by the oncoming car.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit investigated the crash and determined the driver had driven through one of the bike trail gates and onto the path.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony DUI and hit and run charges.