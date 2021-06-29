MANTECA (CBS13) — One year after they were slated to open, the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is finally welcoming customers.

Nikki Hunewill lives in Folsom but grew up going to the Manteca Waterslides. So when she heard about Great Wolf Lodge, she couldn’t wait to get tickets – that was last August.

“This is our fifth rebooking. We didn’t give up and here we are,” Huneill said.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening of the highly anticipated attraction that sits on 29 acres off Highway 120, near Interstate 5. The company says it had to pivot during the pandemic.

“We brought in top sanitization specialists,” said general manager Alana Ostrowski. “How do we clean the room to really make sure we are doing it safely? How do we social distance so that the touchpoints are eliminated?”

The 95,000 square-foot indoor water park has 16 slides, a wave pool, and 100 lifeguards on staff.

Sal Meza and his five-year-old spent the morning inside the adventure park. There you’ll find a family entertainment center, a ropes course, mini-golf, and other interactive games.

“They had a little storytime and a dance-along, sing-along thing. They’re having another show now for characters and friends,” Meza said.

It’s too much to do in one day. That’s why guests are required to stay at least one night.

Rooms start at $299 with larger suites between $700-800.

“We absolutely love it and plan to come back,” said Hunewill.

Manteca’s location is the 19th Great Wolf Lodge to open nationwide. It employees 600 people.

Management promises that a day-pass that would not require an overnight stay should be coming soon.