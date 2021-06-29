ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a person outside of an Elk Grove hotel on Tuesday morning.
Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express off Highway 99 along W. Stockton Boulevard to investigate a report of a person down.
A shooting victim, identified as a 37-year-old Sacramento resident, was found at the scene. Life-saving measures were started, but police say the person was soon pronounced dead.
Then, at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Elk Grove police, along with help from the Sacramento Police Department, arrested 22-year-old Adan Amador in connection with the shooting.
Amador was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a homicide charge.