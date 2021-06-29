CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a homicide at an Elk Grove hotel after a person was found dead from a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express off Highway 99 along W. Stockton Boulevard to investigate a report of a person down.

A shooting victim was found at the scene. Life-saving measures were started, but police say the person was soon pronounced dead.

The person’s name has not been released at this point.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information was available.