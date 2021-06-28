ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in connection with vandalism at a center in Roseville that assists people with special needs.

On June 19 — about a week after it opened — windows of Gigi’s Playhouse were defaced with graffiti and hate speech directed toward people with down syndrome.

On Monday, 50-year-old Alfred Busby was arrested in Sacramento County in connection with another crime. Police have identified him as a suspect in the vandalism as well.

Gigi’s Playhouse offers free educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programs for people with down syndrome, their families, and the community.