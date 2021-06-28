SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 30-year-old Olivehurst woman has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a minor, authorities say.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 23, they got a report about an incident where an adult allegedly sexually assaulted a minor. Deputies talked to the minor’s mother and she reported that the boy appeared to have been having a sexual relationship with a co-worker.

Further, the boy allegedly talked about a recent incident where he and woman crashed into a tree while driving due to them engaging in a sexual act.

Detectives say they found evidence corroborating the boy’s account, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Olivehurst resident Kimberly Carnahan on Thursday.

Carnahan was booked into Sutter County Jail and is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, sending harmful matter to a minor, and threatening a witness. She is being held on $100,000 bail.