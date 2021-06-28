CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies in Calaveras County searched three locations last week, looking for illegal marijuana-growing activities.

The first site was in the 18700 block of Old Greek Mine Road in Mountain Ranch. There, deputies allegedly seized 242 marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $169,000.

Jesse Yang, age 46 of Stockton, cited on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, and maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The second site was in the 18800 block of Old Greek Mine Road in Mountain Ranch. There, deputies seized 209 marijuana plants and over six pounds of processed marijuana. The combined estimated value of the seized marijuana exceeded $150,000. The investigation into that incident is ongoing.

The third site was in the 18300 block of Sequoia Road in Mountain Ranch. Deputies seized 247 marijuana plants and nearly 83 pounds of processed marijuana, they say. The estimated value of the seized marijuana exceeded $255,000. Deputies seized one firearm from the scene. Matthew Lee Linneman, 43, of Mountain Ranch, was cited for cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The investigation into each case is ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations in Calaveras County is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.