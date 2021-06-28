GALT (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider was arrested on multiple charges after being spotted speeding down Highway 99 over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says their Air-21 unit was on patrol when it spotted the speeding rider.

Air-21 then tracked the rider from the south Sacramento area all the way to Galt, giving officers on the ground updates all along the way. CHP says their aircraft clocked the rider going over 100 mph.

Eventually, the rider was pulled over by the Galt Police Department and taken into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but CHP says the rider is facing several charges.

CHP released some aircraft video of the incident over the weekend, showing the rider swerving in and out of traffic at high speeds. (Watch the video above).