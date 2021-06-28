SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California has added several new states to the list of areas where state-funded travel is restricted.

Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia are now on the list.

Attorney General Rob Bonta put travel restrictions on those areas due to a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws passed by legislators in those states.

“When states discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, California law requires our office to take action. These new additions to the state-funded travel restrictions list are about exactly that,” Bonta said in a statement, invoking California’s AB 1887.

Bonta announced the new wave of restrictions on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

“It’s been 52 years to the day since the Stonewall Riots began, but that same fight remains all too alive and well in this country. Rather than focusing on solving real issues, some politicians think it’s in their best interest to demonize trans youth and block life-saving care,” Bonta stated.

As an example, Florida made California’s state-funded travel restriction list over the bill signed into law at the start of June that prohibits transgender women and girls from playing sports within their gender identity.

Previously, 12 other states were already on California’s list.

With the new additions, the following states are now subject to the state-funded travel ban: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.