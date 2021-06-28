RAILROAD FLAT (CBS13) – A man was arrested in Calaveras County, accused of killing his neighbor, after they were arguing about target practice.

The shooting then led to the discovery of illegal marijuana growing operations, say deputies.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the victim raised his concerns after his Railroad Flat neighbor was shooting.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect, Ralph McGaughran was taken into custody. Authorities also tell us the suspect, the victim, and a witness were all illegally growing marijuana.