SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The death of an inmate at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm is being investigated as a homicide.

At 10 p.m. on Thursday while counting inmates, jail officials discovered that 49-year-old Armando Salgado had suffered “obvious” injuries, according to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical aid was given to Salgado, but he died at the scene.

He was arrested on June 23 in Stockton on misdemeanor weapons charges. He appeared in court and was scheduled to be released on July 1, say jail officials. He had previously been at the San Joaquin County jail a total of 14 times and had never been in protective custody.

Three inmates are suspected of killing Salgado: Joseph Corral, 21, Nathan Oliveridoan, 22, and Angelo Velasquez, 22.

They have all been re-booked into jail on homicide charges.

Officials believe there could be other suspects.

The San Joaquin Honor Farm is a minimum-security facility.