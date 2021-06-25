SALIDA (CBS13) – A man suspected of trying to kill security guards with his vehicle has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft.

The incident happened Sunday morning at a charter school in Salida, where the suspect was accused of stealing catalytic converters.

Private security guards were alerted to a possible thief on the grounds of Great Valley Academy. Ontel Security, who protects the property, was notified that a man was seen on surveillance and believed to be stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the maintenance yard.

When guards arrived and tried to arrest the suspect, Roy Hoskinson, Jr., he allegedly dragged and pinned one of the security officers with a truck in an attempt to get away.

The other security officer shot and struck Hoskinson who then allegedly ran off into a nearby field. He eventually went to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

At the time of the shooting, Hoskinson was out on bail from previous charges in January for burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.