MEYERS (CBS13) — A bear that reportedly attacked someone in their Lake Tahoe-area home this week has been found and euthanized, authorities say.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s says, Thursday night, a Meyers resident reported that they had shot a bear in self-defense after the animal got inside their home and attacked them. The bear was reportedly bleeding when it left the home, the resident said.

Fish and Wildlife was alerted about the incident and started searching for the bear, but initially couldn’t find it.

At some point Friday morning, the bear was located by Fish and Wildlife. It was gravely wounded, authorities say, and had to be euthanized.

Locals say the incident was alarming for how brazen the bear acted.

“It’s very scary that a bear is comfortable enough to enter someone’s home,” said Christmas Valley resident Vincent Vidal.

Trash left by visitors could be to blame for the bear’s behavior, residents say.

“Visitors come up and they leave their trash about and the bears then go ahead feel comfortable enough to roam the streets,” Vidal said.

The incident now serves as a crash course in bear education.

“A lot of people who don’t live here don’t realize that they have to keep the trash safe, the doors locked, and not feed these guys,” said Tyler Bradford.

It’s unclear how old the bear was.

Deputies say an investigation found no criminal activity in the initial incident.