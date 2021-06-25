SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was found shot to death in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento on Friday.
Around 4 a.m., police received a notification via the Shotspotter detection system that the shooting had happened in the area of Taylor Street and Morey Avenue, say police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of a car parked in front of Del Paso Heights Elementary School. He had been shot to death, they say.
The area of the shooting had been cordoned off while homicide investigators piece together the evidence. There are several bullet shell casing markers around the car.
The identity of the victim has not been released.