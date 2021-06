RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A family is now without a place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Rancho Cordova overnight.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. near Knightwood way and Zinfandel Drive. Firefighters say the fire damaged the garage, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

“The residents were alerted by the neighbors that there was a fire and everybody had made it out before we got here,” said a firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.