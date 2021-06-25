Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day
In honor of National Strawberry Parfait Day, fill in the blank: "I'll take a strawberry (blank) any day!'
4 hours ago
Aloha Friday!
Our resident Hawaiian, Jordan Segundo helps educate us on Hawaiian lingo. Do you know these Hawaiian words and phrases? Mahalo!
4 hours ago
Bueno Swim & Sport
Ashley Williams is in Sacramento at a local boutique where they have your bathing suit needs! Check out Bueno Swim & Sport for the trendiest swimsuits and outfits.
4 hours ago
Summer Bites with the Haute Bar
We talk to the Haute Bar about this Summer's healthy foods! See what tasty treats you can enjoy while eating healthy!
4 hours ago
Corpse Flower Blooms!
What is that awful smell? Is it feet? Poop? A rotting body? NO! The Corpse Flower is in full bloom! See how you can go see (and smell) this monumental event in Roseville!
4 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Friday Show Info (6/25/21)
Thursday's Show Info (6/24/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (6/23/21)
Tuesdsay's Show Info (6/22/21)
Monday's Show Info (6/21/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For Killing George Floyd
June 25, 2021 at 2:22 pm
Filed Under:
Derek Chauvin
,
George Floyd
,
killing
,
Minnesota