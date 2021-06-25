YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A big rig’s cab ended up hanging off the side of the Yolo Bypass in a scary crash early Friday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 12:30 p.m. along northbound Interstate 5, just west of the Sacramento River.

Exactly what the to the big rig crashing is unclear, but the moment of impact was caught on video by a Caltrans traffic camera. The big rig’s cab could be clearly seen hanging precariously off the Yolo Bypass after it slammed into the guardrail.

California Highway Patrol says there were no injuries in the crash, but two people did have to be rescued.

The crash did cause a traffic nightmare for commuters trying to get from Sacramento to Woodland. Both lanes of the bypass were closed for most of early Friday afternoon.

One lane was reopened by 3 p.m. Caltrans is still working to open the second lane.

Drivers should expect heavy congestion throughout the area, Caltrans says.