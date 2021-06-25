YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – A crashed big rig blocked lanes of northbound I-5 at the Yolo Bypass, just west of the Sacramento River.
There were several first responder vehicles, including a tow truck and ambulance, at the scene.
The status of the driver or passengers is unknown.
Woodland police say that there were no reports of accidents or reckless driving prior to the crash. They could not give an estimate of when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story.