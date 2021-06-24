MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly DUI crash in Modesto on Thursday morning that killed one person.
Modesto police say two vehicles — a truck and a car — were involved in a violent crash around 2:30 a.m. Modesto police tell CBS13 the car was speeding northbound on Oakdale Road, just north of Scenic Drive, when the driver lost control and crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a truck.
One passenger in the sedan, a female, died at the scene. The driver, a male, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the truck suffered minor injures, say Modesto police.
No other passengers were in the vehicles.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the driver of the car was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He will be arrested and booked into jail after he is released from the hospital. He faces charges of homicide, DUI, and vehicular homicide.
The crash slowed traffic through the area.