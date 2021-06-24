ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Rides, food vendors and livestock: There are checks across the board for the Placer County Fair, which is finally making its return after a pandemic pause.

“It’s so exciting for the kids to show their animals and to participate in the auction. Plus, to get back and have rides, and have corn dogs and have the circus. And have all of the kids and families come out and enjoy it,” said David Attaway, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and The Grounds.

One of those families taking part in the fair from snout to tail is the Lowe family.

“It’s really cool because we had missed out on it last year and we had to sell our animals with a raffle,” said Kody Lowe, who is participating in the livestock auction. “It was hard because we weren’t sure if we were going to sell.”

It’s one thing to see their prized pigs be shown for Kody and his sisters’ dad, but it’s another to have them be kids at a fair again.

“I think it’s just amazing to be able to get here and just to socialize and be able to have those connections and friendships that they didn’t get to have last year,” Ken Lowe said.

Isolation is tough. And carnival owner and operator Jason Wold is overjoyed to get back to business.

“It’s hard to not have any income for a year and a half. If you look around there’s a lot of expense out here that did not go away,” Wold said.

The pandemic has taken away a lot of things, including other events like the Sacramento County Fair.

So, being the one of the biggest games in town meant a lot of preparation.

“We tried to double everything, and now, it’s a just question of its general admission,” Attaway said. “So hopefully, everybody doesn’t show in one day. If not, I hope we’ll do alright.”

Those sights, sounds and smells of a fair: They’re more than just alright.

“We were driving the other day in the golf car, smelt the 4H barn and we knew it was fair season again,” Wold said.

The Placer County Fair will run from Thursday until Sunday.

It’ll be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon until 9 p.m. on Sunday.