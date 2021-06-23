Ice Dye

http://www.thewildestco.com

Instagram: @thewildestcompany

Discount Code: 15% off with code: GOODDAY

The CO-OP Spot

Grand Opening

June 26th

11:00 am to 2:00 pm

315 12th Street

Sacramento

http://www.thecoopspot.com

Summer Pet Prep

Charlotte Reed

Twitter: @petrendologist

http://www.thepentbuzz.com

Epi-Pet Sun Protector

http://www.epi-pet.com

CBD Living Calming Chews

http://www.CBDLIVINGPET.COM

Water-Saving Tips

http://www.Bonney.com

Future Beer

http://www.drinksustainably.com

Shoe Drive

http://www.gofund.me/56bdc63d

Instagram: Serina__nicole

Bella the Unofficial State Wrestling Champ

Fabio Prado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy

Prado Academy (on Facebook)

ASAP Fitness

1405 Market Lane

asap.fitness

New in the Neighborhood

http://www.www.nashandproper.com

Socials: @nashandproper

Fairfield PAL Parking Lot Skate Nights

July 2-August 27

7pm -10pm

A FREE PAL Membership required

Call 422 6288 to sign up

Space is limited, advanced registration required

Facebook page at @Fairfieldpal1

Twitter at @pal-fairfield

Instagram at ff_pal_center.

Movie Nights at Tolenas

Tickets: http://www.agandartfilmfestival.com

At Tolenas Winery on Friday, June 25th, July 30th, and August 13th, all movies start at 8 pm.

Tickets are $10 per person or buy a pass for $30 and get tickets to all three movies, plus popcorn, and early entrance for best seating.

Movies include “Field of Dreams”, “Cool Runnings”, and “Dirty Dancing”.