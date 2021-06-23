MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver is suspected of intentionally running over two people – killing one of them – in a Modesto alley early Wednesday morning.

Modesto police say, just after midnight, officers responded to the alley behind A&M Market on Maze Boulevard to investigate a report of two people struck by a car. At the scene, officers found an injured man and an unresponsive woman.

Officers started CPR on the woman and medics soon rushed her to the hospital, but police say she later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the pair was run over while they were in a tent after the man and the suspect got into some sort of argument. Exactly what started the argument is unclear.

The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, but he was found nearby. He has been identified as 39-year-old Merced resident Cruz Diaz.

Diaz has been booked into Stanislaus County Jail on homicide charges.

Police have not released the name of the woman who died, but they said she was 61-years-old. The man injured in the incident is expected to survive, police say.