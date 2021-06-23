ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Vitalina Joga, a waitress in Roseville was shot to death on the job, and employees and customers were told to run for their lives.

Now, the suspected shooter is behind bars. On Tuesday, friends identified the alleged shooter as the victim’s ex-fiancé.

“She loved adding life to every moment,” said House Of Oliver Owner, Matthew Oliver.

Friends and colleagues say Vitalina Joga, 51, was the life of the party, and full of color.

Her second family was at the place where she worked for seven years.

“This was family, it was like cheers,” said a long-time friend of Vitalina Joga, Lisa Fine-Cavalli.

Roseville police say Johnnie Jordan, 48, walked into the House of Oliver restaurant in broad daylight and shot and killed Joga.

Friends say Joga and Jordan were previously engaged.

“The fact that this happened to her, is unfathomable,” said Fine-Cavalli.

On the outside, friends say Joga radiated light, but she was also dealing with domestic violence at home.

“We had no idea about the hidden turmoil,” said Fine-Cavalli.

Jordan was scheduled to appear in Placer Superior Court on the day of the shooting to face charges from a May 7 incident.

According to the court records, he didn’t show up and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and then released on May 10 on bail in connection with that incident.

In this case, he faces charges that include making criminal threats and committing battery on a spouse.

He was convicted in 2013 for making criminal threats in Sacramento County and has a 1996 conviction out of L.A. County.

Fine-Cavalli calls Joga’s death unfair.

“What do you do if someone brings a gun if they’re on a mission to kill someone as beautiful as Vita,” said Fine-Cavalli.

Her boss Matthew Oliver says he will choose to remember her light, and that’s the legacy she’ll leave behind.

“She always wanted to come in and go over the top — flowers, glitter, and a bottle of Caymus — that was Vita, said Oliver