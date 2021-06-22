DENAIR (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has released new video footage of a man having a mental health emergency and intentionally crashing his truck into a command post.
Deputies were responding to a call of a suicidal man in Denair.
They say 39-year-old Javier Cueto-Aldaz appeared to be armed with a rifle and knife. They tell us they tried to de-escalate and negotiate a peaceful resolution but Aldaz did not surrender and left his home, driving a pickup truck at speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour into the command post.
Deputies say they were able to run to safety in a nearby orchard. None of them were hurt.
The national suicide prevention hotline runs 24 hours a day. It can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.