DENAIR (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has released new video footage of a man having a mental health emergency and intentionally crashing his truck into a command post.

Deputies were responding to a call of a suicidal man in Denair.

They say 39-year-old Javier Cueto-Aldaz appeared to be armed with a rifle and knife. They tell us they tried to de-escalate and negotiate a peaceful resolution but Aldaz did not surrender and left his home, driving a pickup truck at speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour into the command post.

Deputies say they were able to run to safety in a nearby orchard. None of them were hurt.

The national suicide prevention hotline runs 24 hours a day. It can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.