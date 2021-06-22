SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man has died after a shooting in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police say.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the area of 11th Avenue and 59th Street to investigate a report of a shooting.
At the scene, a man who had been shot was found.
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, and no suspect information has been released at this point.