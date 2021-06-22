ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Roseville restaurant worker who was shot while on the job on Monday has died from her injuries, police say.

Employees at House of Oliver along Douglas Boulevard said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside the restaurant as they were preparing for the dinner rush.

A suspect was taken into custody and was the only person of interest in the case, police said.

On Tuesday, Roseville police announced the woman had died. She has been identified by the Placer County Coroner’s Office as 51-year-old Vitalina Joga.

Police also identified the suspect as 48-year-old Johnnie Jordan. He has been booked into South Placer Jail on murder and other charges.

Investigators would not confirm if Jordan and the victim knew each other.