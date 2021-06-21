CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:pistachios, Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after about 42,000 pounds of pistachios were stolen from a Central California farm this month.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says, during a routine audit recently, the Touchstone Pistachio Company discovered that thousands of pounds of pistachios had gone missing. The department’s ag crimes unit was then alerted to investigate the theft.

READ MORE: Young Eagles Are Falling From Their Nests Due To NorCal’s Oppressive Heatwave

On Friday, some leads helped detectives track a tractor-trailer with the stolen pistachios to a lot in Delano

READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Shooting At House Of Oliver In Roseville

Detectives also discovered that the stolen pistachios were being moved into smaller bags that were then being re-sold.

It’s unclear how much product had been moved, but deputies returned the remaining nuts back to the Touchstone Pistachio Company.

MORE NEWS: Forward Progress Stopped On Fire In El Dorado Hills

One man, 34-year-old Alberto Montemayor, was arrested. He has been booked into Tulare County Jail.