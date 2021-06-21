CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The latest on a hit-and-run and shooting in Sacramento County on Monday:

11:29 a.m.

A chaotic incident that started as a deadly hit-and-run in a Carmichael grocery store parking lot ended in a shooting, authorities say.

The initial hit-and-run happened in the parking of a Safeway store along Manzanita Avenue. Deputies say the person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses saw what happened in the parking lot, deputies say, and tried to help the victim – but the suspect, after at first coming back, took off speeding.

The suspect then rear ended a car and pushed it about 100 yards. Deputies say the suspect then got out, pulled out a crow bar, then started chasing down someone.

Eventually, the suspect ran onto a trailer on the Elks Lodge property nearby. There, deputies say the suspect got into it between that person. A gun was pulled out and a fourth person who was armed also appeared.

The suspect ended up getting shot in the upper body, deputies say, while the person who was being chased by the suspect was also shot. Deputies have not commented on the conditions of the people shot, but both were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the person who was rear ended declined medical attention.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.

9:59 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run and shooting incident in Sacramento County on Monday morning.

There is a large police presence at the intersections of Manzanita Ave & Fair Oaks Blvd & at Cypress Ave & Garfield Ave due to a hit-and-run and shooting. PIO is enroute to the scenes. Please avoid these areas. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 21, 2021

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement officers are out near the intersections of Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, as well as Cypress and Garfield avenues, investigating the scene.

No other details about the hit-and-run and shooting, including any information about possible victims, have been released at this point.

People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.