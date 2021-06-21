CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – One person has died after a shooting in Carmichael.

The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. Monday at apartments in the area of 5808 Sutter Avenue.

One person has died, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, who is alt large, is described as an adult male.

Earlier Monday, one person was shot and killed after a hit-and-run incident in a Carmichael parking lot.

This is a developing story