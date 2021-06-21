STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police looking for the suspect after a shooting at a rooftop bar in Stockton left one man dead over the weekend.

Stockton police say officers responded along the 100 block of N. El Dorado Street just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at the BellaVista rooftop bar.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.

The man’s name and age have not been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No motive has been established, and there was no suspect information available at this point.

Stockton police are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call detectives at (209) 937-8377, or to leave a tip with Stockton Crime Stoppers.