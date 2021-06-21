STOCKTON (CBS13) — The latest on a shooting at a Stockton rooftop bar that left a man dead:

2:05 p.m.

Stockton police say 27-year-old Jesse Corral has been arrested in connection to Sunday night’s killing.

Exactly what led up to the shoot at BellaVista has still not been detailed.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released. He has only been identified at this point as a 27-year-old man.

Corral was arrested with the help of Stockton Police’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit as well as the AB 109 Task Force and Federal Probation.

Detectives say they are still investigating the incident.

8:14 a.m.

Police are looking for the suspect after a shooting at a rooftop bar in Stockton left one man dead over the weekend.

Stockton police say officers responded along the 100 block of N. El Dorado Street just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at the BellaVista rooftop bar.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.

The victim was 27-years-old. His name has not been released.

Some sort of disturbance led up to the shooting, police say, but no motive has been established at this point. No description of a suspect has been given yet.

Stockton police are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call detectives at (209) 937-8377, or to leave a tip with Stockton Crime Stoppers.