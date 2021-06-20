Sacramento JuneteenthBig Al went to Land Park to check out the festivities!

Music Makes Me Happy - Levi MosesA local singer is sharing his art at Sacramento's Juneteenth Festival this weekend, and we got to meet him.

Pop Up: WoodlandA new pop-up market in Woodland is a great place to grab a last-minute Father's Day gift!

Miss Kissinger's Korner, 8am 6/19/2021Miss Kissinger shows us some more arts and crafts!

Father's Day Car ShowBig Al checks out a local event that any car lover will enjoy.

