Conscious Creamery: Father’s Day
3400 Broadway Suite 100
Sacramento
(916) 407-1175
http://www.consciouscreamery.com
Juneteeth Sunday Summer Festival
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION
Parking $5 per car
http://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthOnlineFestival.2020
DOCO “Dad’s Day Driven to a Cure”
Today 2-9 p.m.
http://www.DOCOSacramento.com/AlFresco
True You Hot Yoga, Free Yoga For Fathers
2341 Pacific Avenue, Stockton
Sunday, June 20, 2021. 9am, 10:30am, 3:30pm, 5:30pm
209-948-yoga (9642)
Instagram & Facebook @Trueyouhotyoga
http://www.Trueyouhotyoga.com
Liquid FX Pools and Landscapes
6320 Southworth Rd Valley Springs
209-772-2766
Instagram @Liquidfxinc
Facebooks Liquid fx pools
http://www.Liquidfxpools.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Nat’l Ice Cream Soda Day
IG: @thekindredginger
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady