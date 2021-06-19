STOCKTON (CBS13) – West Nile Virus was detected in three samples of mosquitoes collected in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District said on Friday.

The district said the samples were collected in zip codes 95207 and 95209.

According to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 5 people who are infected with WNV experience a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. There is no vaccine or medication for WNV found in people.

“Our surveillance system is designed for the earliest possible detection of WNV positive mosquitoes. With this find, the District will be increasing mosquito control efforts to further reduce the mosquito populations in these areas,” said district spokesperson Aaron Devencenzi. “However, residents need to take all necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites.”

With mosquito season in full swing, it is important to be aware and take measures to avoid being bitten. It is advised to: